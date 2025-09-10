Turning Point Founder Charlie Kirk Has Died; Suspect in Custody

This is an update to the story below. Charlie Kirk, 31, has died. The killer is not in custody. The assassin reportedly shot Charlie from a building, perhaps as much as 200 yards away. Mr. Kirk was under an open tent.

FBI Director Kash Patel reports that they have a suspect in custody.

Charlie Kirk was speaking to a crowd from under a tent in a courtyard next to the university’s Sorensen Student Center. The school is in Orem, Utah, roughly 35 miles south of downtown Salt Lake City.

President Trump made the announcement on TruthSocial.

Most troubling are the media stories blaming Charlie for his own death, insulting him, and then claiming this political violence was gun violence.

It was likely someone who couldn’t attack his arguments so he attacked Charlie.

The Original Story

Pray for Charlie Kirk. He was just shot in Utah. He was shot at a Utah Valley University event in Orem, Utah. Reports say he was shot near his neck or in the neck. New York City radio host Dominick Carter said he saw blood coming from his neck. We don’t know how close he was to Mr. Kirk. Another witness said he was shot in the heart, but it was the neck or head. This graphic video of blood rushing out is on this link.

Mr. Kirk was launching his “American Comeback Tour” Wednesday at the university with his trademark “prove me wrong” table. He currently leads one of the nation’s most prominent conservative youth movements. Videos and photos of Kirk getting shot are online.

Mr. Kirk was getting a lot of hate mail for his plan to attend the event. He said it was worse than Berkeley.

 

The suspected shooter was dragged off. However, he is not shooter according to the latest reports.

President Trump reacted on TruthSocial: We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

More:

Before the event, he spoke with Sen. Mike Lee about getting attacks from Utah of all places.

Correction: When we first published the story, we had gotten an erroneous report that the shooting was in Arizona. 

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
2 hours ago

Let’s hope the real killer is caught, not some patsy, and that we get the full story.

Law enforcement in the USA does not inspire confidence.

4
Reply
Popeye
Popeye
2 hours ago

I haven’t felt like this since I was 11 years old sitting in class hearing about JFK .
So sad . .

4
Reply
Noneya
Noneya
2 hours ago

The Demonic Beings running America could not have so many of our young adults following Charlie Kirk, who promoted Christian Values, was for ending abortion and living for the Lord Jesus Christ. I know that this is going to BLOW BACK HARD IN THE FACES OF THOSE EVIL MINIONS, as The Most High God will use this Evil for Good.… Read more »

4
Reply
Rod Martin
Rod Martin
2 hours ago

latest update He has died .

1
Reply
RJtyning
RJtyning
2 hours ago

Sad that the other side continues this deviant behavior, I don’t wish for a civil war, but I’m not naive. I love my country and will defend it to the end, I say let’s end this bullshit and let the best man win.

8
Reply
SilenceDoGood
SilenceDoGood
2 hours ago

There are a few right now that are spewing very hateful rhetoric, so they better watch their back.

Eventually someone we’ll get to them.

3
Reply
Lance Boiles
Lance Boiles
3 hours ago

They ban, talk over, interrupt, scream, and shout down Conservative speakers. Now they’re trying to kill them, just like they did and continue to aspire to do to the president.

These left wing cockroaches are a clear and present danger – from the streets to congress. Their corporate scum media will start lying, spinning, and defending the shooter – 3,2,1…

Last edited 3 hours ago by Lance Boiles
10
Reply
