Media & Dems Blame Charlie Kirk’s Death on Charlie, J6, Trump, Guns

The media drives much of the hate we see in our culture and politics. They push us to hate each other based on identity politics. Worse yet, the media seems to run the Democrat Party.

Democrats and the Washington Post are already blaming guns for the death of Conservative leader, Charlie Kirk. What a stupid argument. Guns don’t kill anyone. Someone, probably a man, shot him to death in a targeted attack, allegedly with one shot. The killer would have gotten a gun no matter how many gun laws Utah had.

Cities with the strictest gun laws are often the ones with the highest murder rates.

Democrats and WaPo: It’s the Guns

At 4:59 PM, not along after the announcement of Charlie Kirk’s death, the Utah House minority leader, a Democrat, lamented the Kirk shooting and state gun laws. That’s according to The Washington Post.

Rep. Angela Romero (D), the Utah House minority leader, said the shooting of Charlie Kirk showed gun violence affects people across party lines. That’s what the left always says when the victim is a Republican.

“This could happen to anyone,” Romero, who represents left-wing Salt Lake City, told The Washington Post, citing a June shooting in which a gunman targeted Democratic lawmakers in the Minneapolis area. “I had the same concern when my colleague was murdered in Minnesota in her own home. This is not just targeting one person’s ideology.”

We don’t know about this killer yet or the motive.

The rampaging hate by people on the left and mostly far left is everywhere, and now they are killing us.

Leftists, liberals and trans activists on social media are celebrating the m—rder of Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/245psr60QG — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 10, 2025

MSNBC Outdid Themselves

Katy Tur called him divisive. He was hanging onto life at the time. Kirk was a normal America-loving man.

Tur described Kirk as “a divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod. Whatever term you want to use.”

Allen Smith followed up by saying that Kirk had, “been front and center on a lot of the more divisive social and cultural issues that have driven the MAGA movement. I mean, you talk about trans rights, a lot of issues around racial justice. He has taken the sort of contrarian, more MAGA approach to a lot of these issues and he has, you know, he’s been pretty inflammatory in his rhetoric through – throughout the years.”

That isn’t even true.

Tur hinted that Utah’s gun laws could be to blame, noting the state’s “constitutional carry” laws.

“Individuals 21 or older can legally own a gun and carry it openly or concealed in public without a permit. Again, no permit is required or needed to buy or possess a firearm. There’s no waiting period, no state mandate, state mandated time period for firearm purchases. Utah does not require the registration of firearms.”

We don’t even know who did it or why or how the person got the gun that killed Charlie Kirk.

Further on Kirk, MSNBC politics reporter Allen Smith decries:

“[Kirk has] been front and center on a lot of the more divisive social and cultural issues that have driven the MAGA movement. I mean, you talk about trans rights, a lot of issues around racial justice. He has taken… pic.twitter.com/7kL67lQWFz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 10, 2025

The BBC hack who said he wasn’t loved and admired by all. Coincidentally, neither was Jesus Christ.

The BBC really have no shame or morals. Listen to this democrat scumbags reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death. Defund these bastards. pic.twitter.com/JGaap8N92r — Patriotic Nation (@HoodedClaw1974) September 10, 2025

More BBC with a peach of a Democrat:

On the BBC, a Democratic strategist was grinning as she said, ‘Now those folks will be scared to go to Charlie Kirk events.’ Smiling the whole time. pic.twitter.com/SXtAe9CpJE — Russian Market (@runews) September 10, 2025

Gov. Pritzker makes it about President Trump and J6 again. He never noticed Antifa or BLM apparently. Pritzker’s comments against the right are often hateful.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker just blamed Charlie Kirk’s assassination on President Trump and J6ers. Are you kidding me? This is sick. This is twisted. This is the left projecting their own violence onto patriots. Fuck Pritzker.

Fuck the Democrats.

Fuck the media that runs… pic.twitter.com/Eg9BxXeYN7 — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) September 10, 2025

Here is another outrageous media blog.

Two days ago, this outlet promoted paying a witch to curse Charlie Kirk to make him be on the receiving end of hatred. Now they disavow themselves of the consequences of their rhetoric. The media has blood on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3LS6MDOQeN — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 10, 2025

Radical Islamists are exuberant.

This is disgusting—Islamists all over Telegram are celebrating Charlie Kirk being shot. One says “Inshallah he’s dead.” This country must address the radicalization crisis. pic.twitter.com/9nbzcQg3gT — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 10, 2025

Irreplacable

Charlie isn’t the kind of person who can be replaced. He had tremendous courage.

And just like that, an evil person deprived Charlie Kirk’s children of their loving father and his wife of a devoted husband. His parents of a son. Charlie Kirk was a religious man and there is a heaven for him.

Charlie Kirk is a father and a husband. He is a human. I don’t care if you politically disagree with him nothing justifies this sick act. pic.twitter.com/FuygHfLRdm — kira (@kirawontmiss) September 10, 2025

This is the discussion he had with Senator Lee about the attacks he’s getting for going to Utah.