Turning Point Founder Charlie Kirk Shot in Utah – Updates

By
M Dowling
-
36
8847

We will keep updating here. Our original report said Arizona. It was Utah. We apologize for the error. This is an evolving story and details will change.

Tim Pool said he is stable condition.

Things are getting insane in this country.

Utah University announced that the suspect is in custody. He is not the shooter.

OANN reported:

“A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now, suspect in custody.”

“What we know currently is that Charlie Kirk was about 20 minutes into his presentation when we heard shots fired from a nearby building and to the best of our knowledge he was hit and taken with his security team away from the premises, and the courtyard was cleared,” a UVU spokeswoman confirmed.

The Story

Pray for Charlie Kirk. He was just shot in Utah. He was shot at a Utah Valley University event in Orem, Utah. Reports say he was shot near his neck or in the neck. New York City radio host Dominick Carter said he saw blood coming from his neck. We don’t know how close he was to Mr. Kirk. Another witness said he was shot in the heart, but it was the neck or head. This graphic video of blood rushing out is on this link.

Mr. Kirk was launching his “American Comeback Tour” Wednesday at the university with his trademark “prove me wrong” table. He currently leads one of the nation’s most prominent conservative youth movements. Videos and photos of Kirk getting shot are online.

Mr. Kirk was getting a lot of hate mail for his plan to attend the event. He said it was worse than Berkeley.

The suspected shooter was dragged off. He is not shooter according to the latest reports.

President Trump reacted on TruthSocial: We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

More:

Before the event, he spoke with Sen. Mike Lee about getting attacks from Utah of all places.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
36 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RJtyning
RJtyning
5 minutes ago

Sad that the other side continues this deviant behavior, I don’t wish for a civil war, but I’m not naive. I love my country and will defend it to the end, I say let’s end this bullshit and let the best man win.

0
Reply
SilenceDoGood
SilenceDoGood
10 minutes ago

There are a few right now that are spewing very hateful rhetoric, so they better watch their back.

Eventually someone we’ll get to them.

0
Reply
Lance Boiles
Lance Boiles
22 minutes ago

They ban, talk over, interrupt, scream, and shout down Conservative speakers. Now they’re trying to kill them, just like they did and continue to aspire to do to the president.

These left wing cockroaches are a clear and present danger – from the streets to congress. Their corporate scum media will start lying, spinning, and defending the shooter – 3,2,1…

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Lance Boiles
4
Reply
JulianusRex
JulianusRex
35 minutes ago

It’s time to realize a state of civil war exists in the United States. Appropriate action must be taken.

16
Reply
miguel
miguel
28 minutes ago
Reply to  JulianusRex

It has existed for quite a while…..accelerating now. Historically, it’s playing out just like last time. Began as disagreements growing in scope and vitriol. Neighbors pulling back from one another. Name calling. Families divided. Eventually, all hell broke loose. Missouri/Kansas border wars from 1859-65 made Fallujah and the Muj look tame. Not kidding…..rape, wanton murder, arson, beheadings…..

Last edited 28 minutes ago by miguel
1
Reply
TRiUMPhant One
TRiUMPhant One
20 minutes ago
Reply to  JulianusRex

Yes as in its time to get it daphuq on already!

2
Reply
GMMiller
GMMiller
36 minutes ago

I hope the shooter has multiple accident on his way to jail.

5
Reply
miguel
miguel
26 minutes ago
Reply to  GMMiller

Guy looks to be about 70, prob a professor insofar as he was inside a campus building. A few broken ribs should generate a nice pneumonia event leading to aspiration.

2
Reply
Paladin
Paladin
40 minutes ago

Everyone needs to be prepared to fight the left. Lock and load!

11
Reply
Sig Retterer
Sig Retterer
41 minutes ago

Please tell me Utah has the ultimate penalty for this.

5
Reply
Sig Retterer
Sig Retterer
38 minutes ago
Reply to  Sig Retterer

Choice of lethal injection or firing squad, I guess. This dirtbag better hope CK survives.

4
Reply
JulianusRex
JulianusRex
34 minutes ago
Reply to  Sig Retterer

He should be eliminated regardless of whether or not Kirk survives.

9
Reply
GMMiller
GMMiller
36 minutes ago
Reply to  Sig Retterer

Fire up ol’Sparky.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz