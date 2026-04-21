Two Florida Lawmakers Face Expulsion from Congress

Two Florida lawmakers could become the seventh and eighth members to ever be expelled from Congress.

Cherfilus-McCormick was found guilty by the Ethics Committee on a litany of charges, most notably for funneling $5 million in COVID relief funds to her congressional campaign. She has denied wrongdoing. There is substantial evidence that she stole $5 million.

Mills faces allegations including financial misconduct, campaign finance violations, and sexual misconduct, all of which he denies.

Reps. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) resigned last week ahead of imminent expulsion votes over alleged sexual misconduct. Both denied the allegations.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) signaled support last week for Greg Steube’s (R-Fla.) plan to introduce a resolution Tuesday to expel Cherfilus-McCormick—after the House Ethics Committee makes its disciplinary recommendations.

Johnson declined to answer last week when pressed on whether Mills — still under investigation by the Ethics Committee — should go too.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) introduced a resolution Monday evening to expel Mills at the same time as Cherfilus-McCormick. She dislikes Mills. They argue publicly. However, it could be months until the Ethics Committee releases findings on Mills. I’m glad they are at least looking for evidence. Hakeem Jeffries signaled he is not prepared to support a retaliatory expulsion measure against Mills before he receives full due process, telling reporters he is “waiting for the Ethics Committee to report out what’s going on in terms of the investigation.”

Clean house, but make sure they warrant it. I’d like to see the Democrats rooting for Iran expelled.