Alex Jones Flipping Out Over Claims The Onion Leased Infowars

Last year, the satirical site The Onion bought Infowars in a secret deal. The sale was forced by Sandy Hook families who won a $1.3 million judgment against Jones for a hoax, claiming no one died at Sandy Hook. Jones’s hoax led to the families of the murdered children receiving death threats.

The Onion is back, demanding Infowars.

Leasing Infowars to Mock Infowars

In December 2024, the satirical news site initially won the court-ordered auction for Infowars when it was first put up for sale. However, a U.S. bankruptcy judge blocked the sale, stating that the auction did not yield the best possible bids. Then, a year later, a Texas judge ruled on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, that Infowars could again be put up for sale, paving the way for The Onion to make another bid.

The current deal is not for The Onion to own Infowars, but rather to obtain a temporary license to Infowars’ intellectual property from its parent company, Free Speech Systems. The goal is to destroy Infowars and, they hope, Alex Jones. The Onion is a part of the Bloomberg group.

Papers filed in state court indicate that the deal entails The Onion paying $81,000 a month to license the Infowars.com domain and brand name, as reported by KOUW. Ben Collins, CEO of the Onion’s parent company, Global Tetrahedron, told the Associated Press that the deal could be in place around April 30th.

The Onion plans to mock Alex Jones and others. Jones claims Trump backed Todd Blanche for dropping an investigation into the FBI’s involvement in the Sandy Hook judgment against Jones. Blanche did send a letter to Mr. Martin to drop the probe. However, there was never an investigation.

Jones is going to fight it. He will have a new site.