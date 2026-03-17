Two-Thirds of Migrants Into Germany Have No IDs

According to The Bild, two-thirds of the asylum seekers who entered Germany last year did not have an ID card or passport with them. Refugees from some African countries were almost all unable to present identity documents. This is according to federal government asylum figures.

Last year, the authorities registered 113,236 refugees aged 18 or older who submitted an asylum application for the first time. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, 74,089 of them had no identification papers. That was 65.4 percent more than ever. In 2024, the share was 49.9 percent. At that time, 72,620 out of 145,401 had no papers with them. Although the number of first-time asylum applicants aged 18 or older decreased last year, there were more asylum seekers with unclear identities in 2025.

According to official figures, since 2018, a total of 897,699 first-time asylum applicants over the age of 18 entered the country, of whom 462,000 (51.5 percent) could not present any documents. …

For authorities, verifying the identity of paperless refugees can be time-consuming. Many countries of origin do not cooperate or have functioning embassies. According to the law, every foreigner is obliged to “present an identity document to the immigration authority or, if identity documents are missing, to cooperate in clarifying their identity.” …

Accepting strangers from hellholes with no IDs makes no sense. It’s dangerous. Whether it is suicidal empathy or a plot to replace the Western Christian population, it’s insane.

Why don’t they stop importing them?