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Home Home Tulsi Gabbard’s Statement After Joe Kent’s Dramatic Resignation

Tulsi Gabbard’s Statement After Joe Kent’s Dramatic Resignation

By
M Dowling
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2
25

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard issued a somewhat neutral statement today without mentioning Joe Kent, who resigned or was pushed out, depending on the report you believe.

The Statement

Donald Trump was overwhelmingly elected by the American people to be our President and Commander in Chief. As our Commander in Chief, he is responsible for determining what is and is not an imminent threat, and whether or not to take action he deems necessary to protect the safety and security of our troops, the American people, and our country.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is responsible for helping coordinate and integrate all intelligence to provide the President and Commander in Chief with the best information available to inform his decisions.

After carefully reviewing all the information before him, President Trump concluded that the terrorist Islamist regime in Iran posed an imminent threat, and he took action based on that conclusion.

Daily Wire Intel

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Anonymous
Anonymous
20 minutes ago

I watched her speaking awhile back at a meeting in qatar, supposedly on peace negations, and she seemed to me to be a little on the flaky side.

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Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
43 seconds ago
Reply to  Anonymous

To most people she would seem so. That is not a comment about her, a true patriot, but about how far the average American has fallen from true patriotism in the last 60 years. The communists plan revealed in the 60’s is destroying the country.

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