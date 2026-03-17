Tulsi Gabbard’s Statement After Joe Kent’s Dramatic Resignation

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard issued a somewhat neutral statement today without mentioning Joe Kent, who resigned or was pushed out, depending on the report you believe.

The Statement

Donald Trump was overwhelmingly elected by the American people to be our President and Commander in Chief. As our Commander in Chief, he is responsible for determining what is and is not an imminent threat, and whether or not to take action he deems necessary to protect the safety and security of our troops, the American people, and our country.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is responsible for helping coordinate and integrate all intelligence to provide the President and Commander in Chief with the best information available to inform his decisions.

After carefully reviewing all the information before him, President Trump concluded that the terrorist Islamist regime in Iran posed an imminent threat, and he took action based on that conclusion.

Daily Wire Intel