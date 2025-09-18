Tyler Robinson Played Insane Gay Furry Sex Games & Deviant Art

The Daily Mail uncovered one of murderer Tyler Robinson’s recreational activities which was to play insane gay sex games online.

Robinson’s online footprint shows he downloaded a Steam title called “Furry Shades of Gay” — a dating simulator advertised as a mix of “hot gay sex and slapstick humor” featuring cartoon animals — and kept tabs on furry artists who admitted producing “cub” material, the subculture’s euphemism for child-coded porn, according to the Mail.

“Furry Shades of Gay is a game about love, queer relationships, hot gay sex and slapstick humor,” the Steam listing states. “Win match-3 challenges, and get ready for 24 hot animated VOICED sex scenes!”

He played it so often that he got an “uncommon sticker,” whatever the hay that is. His name was “craftin247.”

“FurAffinity” and “RedRusker” were two others.

He checked out fetishes like compulsive over-eating with women getting repulsively fat and eating other people. Deviant Art was another.

The outlet also published censored examples of “cub” content, the community’s term for pedophilic furry porn, including a comic labelling a possum character as “age 8.”

I hate even reporting this. It’s more information than I ever wanted to have.

Robinson sounds like your garden variety sociopath. They’re not insane. It’s a personality disorder but they usually don’t turn into killers despite having a very weak conscience.