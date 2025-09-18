NY v. ICE: 11 Radical NY Dems Detained After Blocking ICE

Lawmakers were arrested en masse at a federal building while protesters blocked an ICE garage. These lawmakers want all the criminal aliens to remain and spend the next several decades robbing, raping, and killing Americans.

How else can we take this?

Creepy candidate or ex-candidate for mayor, not sure, Brad Lander is part of this mess to help get Mamdani elected.

Happening NOW: New Yorkers Against ICE! We are at 26 Federal Plaza, where ICE abducts immigrant New Yorkers, to demand access to the 10th floor and block ICE vans from leaving. NYers refuse to stand by while ICE abducts our neighbors. Neither should our leaders. #ICEoutofNY pic.twitter.com/gmSahHkGbI — Brad Lander (@bradlander) September 18, 2025

No one is being abducted. These are normal deportation activities. Notice Zohran Mamdani, second from the left in the first row in the photo Lander shared.

Get Out the Vote Performances

Comptroller Brad Lander, Public Advocate Jumane Williams and Assembly members Marcela Mitaynes, Julia Salazar, and Emily Gallagher were among those arrested on the 10th floor of 26 Federal Plaza in New York City.

DHS police zip-tied multiple lawmakers and community leaders after they demanded access to an ICE detention site. It’s part of the “NY v. ICE” campaign.

It’s a way for these radical leftists to gin up the vote for Mamdani on a manufactured crisis. Deep-pocketed communists of the Red-Green Alliance are likely behind it.

In all, eleven lawmakers were arrested, but were soon released.

It’s a Democrat Staged Event for the fools who will fall for it. They pretend they are for the poor illegal aliens who just want a better life. We have cartels all over the city and the suburbs thanks to these people.

This is a fake cause funded by some terrible anti-American people. The rioters are always the same radicals who protest everything. Expect to see it blow up when Mamdani gets into office.

The radical lawmakers whined that ICE sprayed a chemical irritant that made them cough.

From Trump hate to free Palestine to Tesla burnings to No Kings and now NY v. ICE, it’s all the same radicals, many paid with funding by NGOs with our tax dollras.

What’s going on inside and outside of 26 Federal Plaza: Electeds are engaging in an action on the 10th floor of 26 Federal Plaza, where ICE inhumanely has detained thousands of immigrant New Yorkers and denied electeds entry. #NYvsICE #ICEoutofNY pic.twitter.com/RgwnLZOTMJ — New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) (@thenyic) September 18, 2025

