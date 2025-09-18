NY v. ICE: 11 Radical NY Dems Detained After Blocking ICE

By
M Dowling
-
2
22

Lawmakers were arrested en masse at a federal building while protesters blocked an ICE garage. These lawmakers want all the criminal aliens to remain and spend the next several decades robbing, raping, and killing Americans.

How else can we take this?

Creepy candidate or ex-candidate for mayor, not sure, Brad Lander is part of this mess to help get Mamdani elected.

No one is being abducted. These are normal deportation activities. Notice Zohran Mamdani, second from the left in the first row in the photo Lander shared.

Get Out the Vote Performances

Comptroller Brad Lander, Public Advocate Jumane Williams and Assembly members Marcela Mitaynes, Julia Salazar, and Emily Gallagher were among those arrested on the 10th floor of 26 Federal Plaza in New York City.

DHS police zip-tied multiple lawmakers and community leaders after they demanded  access to an ICE detention site. It’s part of the “NY v. ICE” campaign.

It’s a way for these radical leftists to gin up the vote for Mamdani on a manufactured crisis. Deep-pocketed communists of the Red-Green Alliance are likely behind it.

In all, eleven lawmakers were arrested, but were soon released.

It’s a Democrat Staged Event for the fools who will fall for it. They pretend they are for the poor illegal aliens who just want a better life. We have cartels all over the city and the suburbs thanks to these people.

This is a fake cause funded by some terrible anti-American people. The rioters are always the same radicals who protest everything. Expect to see it blow up when Mamdani gets into office.

The radical lawmakers whined that ICE sprayed a chemical irritant that made them cough.

From Trump hate to free Palestine to Tesla burnings to No Kings and now NY v. ICE, it’s all the same radicals, many paid with funding by NGOs with our tax dollras.

Come to New York Dan!

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Saltherring
Saltherring
3 minutes ago

And if running over them doesn’t work deport them to North Korea or Gaza, as they would fit in better in one of those hell holes.

0
Reply
tnt
tnt
28 minutes ago

Just start running them over.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz