U.S. Intel Suspects China Is Secretly Routing Weapons to Iran

U.S. intelligence officials believe China may be attempting to route weapons shipments to Iran through third countries to conceal their origin. CNN reports that the delivery systems may include shoulder-fired anti-air missiles, known as MANPADS, which pose a serious threat to low-flying aircraft.

China and Russia benefit from prolonging the war, especially given the limited domestic support and lack of NATO backing. Midterms are approaching, and they want Donald Trump enfeebled.

MANPADS are portable, shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles designed to target low-flying aircraft and helicopters. They are heat-seeking and extremely accurate. It would be very easy to ship these and would threaten U.S. air superiority over Iran. There is also the possibility that Iran makes them.

The Warning

President Trump warned that China would face serious consequences if it supplies weapons to Iran amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“If China does that, China is gonna have big problems,” Trump told reporters on Saturday afternoon while leaving the White House to travel to Miami.

He has threatened any country aiding Iran with 50% tariffs.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told CNN that Beijing “has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict” and described the allegations as untrue. U.S. intelligence tells us that Iran has consistently received weapons and intel from China and Russia. Both nations consistently deny it. Iran claims they are not reliant on foreign assistance.

Chinese officials pointed to Beijing’s role in encouraging de‑escalation during the conflict. China supported diplomatic efforts to achieve the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor for global energy shipments.

Iran has long relied on foreign assistance to sustain its weapons programs in the face of international sanctions. Western officials frequently cite China and Russia as sources of dual-use technology and military support to Iran, allegations that both countries have denied. Tehran, meanwhile, has supplied weapons and military support to allied groups across the Middle East, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Trump’s warning to China follows the April 3 downing of a U.S. fighter jet over Iran. American forces raced to recover the missing airman. Iranian officials said they used new or upgraded air defense capabilities against the aircraft, without identifying the origin of the systems. After weeks of bombing, Tehran retained anti‑aircraft capacity. It reinforces U.S. concerns about new foreign weapons transfers to Iran.