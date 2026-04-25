UAE: It Would Take an “Eternity” to Trust Iran Again

The UAE doesn’t seem interested in having a relationship with Iran after being attacked with 2,800 missiles and drones. Anwar Gargash, the UAE president’s influential diplomatic adviser, told the World Policy Conference organized by France’s IFRI think tank near Paris on Friday that restoring #trust between the Emirates and Iran after the latter’s missile and drone campaign would take “an eternity.”

This probably isn’t the only reason that the UAE won’t trust Iran. Iran has kept its neighbors in a state of terror for decades. That is why they want the U.S. bases there: to protect them from Iran. They go with the people who will provide protection.

Watch:

UAE President MbZ’s Advisor Anwar Gargash on Iran: You can’t be attacked with 2,800 missiles and drones then talk to me about trust. That will take ages and ages. pic.twitter.com/ComhPnA7fz — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 24, 2026

Democrats always cozy up to dictators like the Iranian leadership. It is a mystery as to why.

The comments on this thread are interesting. It is also interesting that NATO wouldn’t help, but the Gulf states were supportive. In times of trouble, you find out who you can trust.

Some of the comments:

Strange reading the remarks this is about Iran bombing UAE. Does everyone have a comprehension issue ? Why do you think UAE opened their banks for a 344 million confiscation of Iran’s crypto. Others to follow.Iran has bombed every neighbor they got.

No mention of hosting US bases from which many, may attacks against Iran were launched. I hope they go tits up and are thrown out by their slaves.

This clearly shows UAE is gradually shifting away from US interests when it talks Trust with Iran. No doubt in 2 months we will all witness gulf states on the verge of cancelling their contracts involving US military bases in middle east! This war will resume again in 2-3 days!

Can the UAE ever go back to normal business with Iran after this level of betrayal?

Especially when threatening to invade the UAE… AFTER (!) calling for trust 🤦‍♂️

We’re way past the low IQ issue with this regime.

Maybe they should get a taste of that mushroom…

You got warned not to assist the Amercunts, and you didn’t listen… maybe next time. I am almost 100% sure there won’t be next given how the conflict unfolded.

No it won’t dummy. The UAE aka east Israel will cease to exist in a year