Uh Oh, Runaway Democrats Have to Stay Away for Years

Governor Abbott is going to call a special session every 30 days until the redistricting map is completed.

If Democrats want to avoid arrest, they had better stay away. They might as well start voting in the state where they are.

“So first, this could literally last years, because in Texas, I’m authorized to call a special session every 30 days. It lasts 30 days, and as soon as this one is over, I’m going to call another one, then another one, then another one, then another one.

“If they show back up in the state of Texas, they will be arrested and taken to the Capitol. If they want to evade that arrest, they’re going to stay outside of the state of Texas for literally years, and they might as well just start voting in California or voting in Illinois, wherever they may be.

“And that will aid others in support of the lawsuit that I filed in the Texas Supreme Court saying that these lawmakers have abandoned their seat because we are incapable of conducting business for the people of Texas, because they have fled.

“This is the most un-Texan thing we’ve ever seen in Texas. From the time of the Alamo until today, Texans stand and fight. What these cowards did. They didn’t stand and fight. They fled and went to leftist blue states that may be more aligned with their personal philosophy that is not welcome in the state of Texas.”

Currently, they are not being paid and are fined $500 a day. Their office budget was slashed 30% and there are arrest warrants out for them. The FBI is aiding the search.

Yay, Texas!