Iowa State DEI Director Continues the Ideology Undercover

The cultural Marxists enlisted the LGBTQ+ people into their cult, and they are relentless. The woman in the clip, Susan Harper, is going to continue the DEI initiatives going undercover by finding loopholes in the law.

It’s Cultural Marxism

Cultural Marxism is responsible for all the insanity we see in our society. It’s been around a long time. The main tenets of the Marxist ideology might clarify where woke thinking originated.

The traditional family is oppressive to women.

Marx said families were oppressive to women. He hated the traditional family and saw it as oppressive.

Marx claimed there was a persistence of oppression in the bourgeois family and the need to work out a new form of the family.

Ironically, he was abusive to his wife.

Children are wards of the state.

He believed the education of all children, from the moment that they can get along without a mother’s care, should be in state institutions.

The patriarchal construct.

The patriarchal construct is one of the damaging tenets. Karl Marx’s patriarchal construct refers to the societal structures and roles that are deeply embedded in capitalist society. According to Marx, these structures are a result of the division of labor and the exploitation of women’s unpaid domestic labor. The capitalist class benefits from maintaining gender roles and stereotypes, leading to a patriarchal family structure where men are the primary breadwinners and women are responsible for domestic duties.

According to Marx, this system ensures a steady supply of cheap labor and perpetuates the capitalist system. The Marxist perspective challenges the notion that gender inequality is solely a result of individual attitudes or choices, emphasizing the economic foundations of gender oppression.

Women are viewed as oppressed victims. Yet, the reality today is that almost half of all men have dealt with some sort psychological abuse by an intimate partner, roughly the same rate as women. One in four are physically abused.

Truth does not exist for Marx. It’s extreme subjectivism.

Without objectivity and truth, it reduces all thought to mere subjectivity and absolute relativity, in which my truth is just as good as your ‘truth’, since all truth is merely subjective opinion.

In place of knowledge, we would have only opinion. In place of science, faith.

The attack on men and so-called toxic masculinity is a way for cultural Marxism to defeat our way of life.

This should explain some of the insanity we see among the wokes. So many people are falling for this.