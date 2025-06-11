UK Crazy: Oppose Mass Migration & No Assimilation, You’re a Terrorist

Online guidance says ‘cultural nationalism’ could be a reason for referring someone for deradicalization.

The UK has declared civic nationalism an extremist ideology. You can’t object to mass migration or you will be labeled an extremist. In that case, it also stands to reason that you can’t support your country as a sovereign nation in the UK.

“We define extreme right-wing terrorism as the active or vocal support of ideologies that advocate discrimination or violence against minority groups. The three most common subcategories of extreme right-wing terrorist ideologies and their narratives are:

Cultural nationalism: ‘Western culture’ is under threat from mass migration and a lack of integration by certain ethnic and cultural groups.



A training course on the Government’s website for a new Prevent Programme, lists “cultural nationalism” as a belief that could lead to an individual being referred to the deradicalization scheme.

They aren’t concerned about the hundreds of thousands of anonymous people of unlike cultures they brought in. They are talking about their right-wing citizens.

Starmer is a disaster.

According to the course, you can’t say “Western culture is under threat from mass migration and a lack of integration by certain ethnic and cultural groups.”

The British globalists are shutting down free speech. They are even putting people like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Marine Le Pen in the crosshairs.

With their new definition of cultural nationalism, Douglas Murray would be in trouble.

Calling mass migration fears a “terrorist ideology” is insane. Clearly, Starmer and his party don’t want to preserve their culture and autonomy.

This is one way to knock out the political competition if you’re a communist Labour leader:

In a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, he writes: “Now that ‘cultural nationalism’ has been classified as a subcategory of extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, even mainstream, right-of-centre beliefs risk being treated as ideologically suspect, despite falling well within the bounds of lawful expression.”

The Home Office said: “Prevent is not about restricting debate or free speech, but preventing those suscept-ible to radicalisation.”

The British state has now declared civic nationalism an extremist ideology. pic.twitter.com/s9OwETEhz0 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) June 8, 2025

Nigel Farage says many Britons are converting to Islam. Recall that the chairman of his party Reform UK is a Muslim born in Scotland with Sri Lankan origins. Islam is eating up the UK inch by inch. pic.twitter.com/0gm0bumgf5 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) March 12, 2025

Churches Are Becoming Mosques

The X post by RadioGenoa below highlights a trend where historic churches in the UK are being purchased by Muslim communities and converted into mosques, reflecting broader demographic and cultural shifts. This phenomenon is part of a larger pattern where, according to the 2001 UK census, Islam is the third-largest religion, with 1.6 million adherents, and the number of mosques has grown significantly since World War II, often repurposing existing religious buildings.

The conversion of churches into mosques is indicative of declining Christianity in the UK, where church attendance has been dropping.

Historic churches in UK are being bought by Muslims and turned into mosques. Islam is eating away at the UK inch by inch. pic.twitter.com/vnnTkSSzFV — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) March 24, 2025

The UK has gone back 1000 years. pic.twitter.com/JyAPr7Idm7 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) June 4, 2025

