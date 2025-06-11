US-China Trade Deal Reached

President Trump has reported that a US-China trade deal was reached!

President Trump said the United States has reached a deal with China as both sides wrapped up the trade talks in London.

In a June 11 TruthSocial post, the President confirmed the agreement will ensure China supplies the necessary rare earths and full magnets.

In exchange the United States will allow Chinese students to use its colleges and universities.

“We are getting a total of 55% tariffs China is getting 10%. Relationship is excellent!”

The deal will be subject to final approval by Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The Post:

OUR DEAL WITH CHINA IS DONE, SUBJECT TO FINAL APPROVAL WITH PRESIDENT XI AND ME. FULL MAGNETS, AND ANY NECESSARY RARE EARTHS, WILL BE SUPPLIED, UP FRONT, BY CHINA. LIKEWISE, WE WILL PROVIDE TO CHINA WHAT WAS AGREED TO, INCLUDING CHINESE STUDENTS USING OUR COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES (WHICH HAS ALWAYS BEEN GOOD WITH ME!). WE ARE GETTING A TOTAL OF 55% TARIFFS, CHINA IS GETTING 10%. RELATIONSHIP IS EXCELLENT! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Additionally: Inflation has held steady despite trade deals and tariffs.

