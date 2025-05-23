UK Falls All Over Itself for Radical Racist Julius Malema

Julius Malema is a South African political leader who openly sings “Kill the Boer” at rallies, and calls for seizing land from White farmers. Malema was allowed into the UK in May 2025 to address his radical supporters in London.

He was delayed because it was a [commie] May Day bank holiday.

Malema complained about the delay, so the British High Commission apologized.

Responding to the fallout, British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson apologized in a formal letter, attributing the failure to delays caused by “the necessary steps required to consider visa applications and the unfortunate timing of some recent UK Bank Holidays.”

“I have been following the processing of the necessary visa for Mr Malema and am writing to personally apologise,” Phillipson said in the letter; I recognize that this will be deeply disappointing, especially as the delegation applied in advance and some paid for priority service; I am afraid, though, that I have no means of intervening in the decision-making process itself which is solely a matter for the Home Office.”

“I renew my sincere apologies again to them that the Home Office were unable to process the applications in time on this occasion,” said Phillipson.

That is sickening. These are the same people who hate their own citizens. The Starmer administration puts street preachers and mememakers in prison. They are allegedly the haters, but Malema isn’t.

It’s tragic to watch the UK destroy itself. Europe isn’t the Europe we fought for in World War II.

