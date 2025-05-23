Latest Democrat Hero Is a Accused Tren de Aragua Terrorist

The latest Democrat hero is a Tren de Aragua terrorist named Andry Hernandez Romero. At the gay monument, Stonewall in New York City, protesters are demanding his release. They claim he is a gay Venezuelan asylum seeker who was deported by the Trump administration to a notorious prison in El Salvador, despite having no criminal record.

Romero was previously booted from the US before the Biden regime ultimately let him in using the CBP One phone application, sources told The Post.

He was sent to El Salvador in March with a group of 260 other reputed gangbangers after President Trump invoked the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act to deport them without a hearing.

He first made his way into the US by crossing the southern border into Texas in July 2024, but was quickly expelled before he showed up again the next month, according to sources.

Media reports say he was identified as a gang member based on his tattoos. However, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin reassured people that the agency’s “intelligence assessments go well beyond just gang affiliate tattoos.”

Democrats found their newest hero. They’re now defending Andry Hernandez Romero, who DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed is a member of the dangerous foreign terrorist gang, Tren de Aragua. Find someone who loves you as much as Democrats love foreign terrorists. pic.twitter.com/C6odDawTk7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 1, 2025

