UK Movie Promoting Domestic Terrorism Now Shown in Theaters

You read the title right. A movie promoting domestic terrorism is playing in theaters in Manchester, Rotherham, Cornwall, London, Luton, Glasgow, and Stroud and is available to be streamed. It will undoubtedly lead to more domestic terrorism if past is prologue.

The Story

“Domestic terrorists in the United Kingdom, Palestinian Action, have released a new video today which is being shown across the UK today and will certainly lead to more violence,” writes Gary Warner on LinkedIn.

“The trailer (attached) and the “documentary” have one clear objective: Convince the viewers that they should engage in physical violence against western businesses to express their objection to the war in Gaza.”

Warner, who doesn’t approve of this, continues. “I highly suggest that this documentary, its website (tokillawarmachine[.]com), its supporting social media accounts (IG: @rainbowcollective, X: @TRCDocumentary), and its fund raising page on chuffed[.]org, be taken down as “Material Support for Terrorism.”

The movie calls for acts of violence. This is the trailer:

For readers who noticed my article pointing out that Google ads found my articles too “dangerous and shocking,” not denying their accuracy, they would most certainly find this “dangerous and shocking.”

Those of you who hate Israel, please note they are merely the easy targets. The ultimate goal is to destroy the West. They have told us that is their goal. They are doing a bang-up job so far.

Most don’t care about Gaza or kings or LGBT or anyone. Many others are ignorant. Some are pure evil.

Some reports say that Ireland wants the invaders out and Sir Starmer has agreed to take them. So, expect England to worsen.