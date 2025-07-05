1/3 of the US Border Is a Military Zone But the Goths Are Inside the Gate

According to the Latin Times, one-third of the border is now covered by military zones, allowing troops to detain the illegal aliens. We now have our border protected, but the Visigoths are inside the Gates. We need to deport most, but judges are stopping us at every turn.

The Associated Press reported that the zones are being patrolled by at least 7,600 Armed Forces members as the Trump administration ramps up the presence of troops at the border.

The Department of Defense announced this expansion in two areas, Texas and Arizona in Cameron and Hidalgo counties. Another one is in Western Arizona.

The military responsibilities include enhanced detection and monitoring through stationary positions and mobile patrols, temporarily detaining anyone who tries to trespass.

Troops have recently expanded their role in immigration enforcement, conducting direct arrests of migrants attempting to cross the border. The first detentions began in early June.

Under the Posse Comitatus Act, the military is not allowed to carry out law enforcement operations on US soil unless specifically authorized by Congress. However, the Associated Press noted that an exception called the military purpose doctrine allows it in some cases.

So far, 1400 illegal aliens have been apprehended while crossing through these militarized areas. They have been charged and convicted following guilty pleas.

In mid May, a radical federal judge in New Mexico dismissed charges against 98 migrants who barged in last May. Chief US Magistrate Judge Gregory B Wormuth ruled that the government failed to demonstrate the migrants knew they were entering restricted land. There were signs in multiple languages everywhere.

The judge was wrong. Then the judge said they didn’t have proper notice.

They still face misdemeanor charges and remain in federal custody.