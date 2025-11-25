According to Fox News, Ukraine has agreed to a US peace deal except for a few minor points.

Lt. Col. Jeff Tolbert, a spokesman for U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, told Fox News that Driscoll and his team met with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the framework for a Ukraine peace deal.

“The talks are going well and we remain optimistic,” Secretary Driscoll said. He is “closely synchronized with the White House and the U.S. interagency as these talks progress,” said Tolbert.

The Ukrainian delegation was also in Abu Dhabi and in contact with Driscoll and his team.

There was a media-induced hysteria over the weekend following the leak of the 28-point Trump peace plan to Axios, which many European leaders and some lawmakers viewed as largely favorable to Russia.

The unpopular RINO Rep. Don Bacon insulted President Trump, feeding the frenzy.

Millions of people have died in this war. It had to end.

The framework they railed against was only an opening salvo. President Trump comes in with extremes for both sides so he can get the best deal.

President Trump was insulted that Ukraine didn’t appreciate his efforts.

Ukraine’s decision to agree to the deal came hours after Russia launched an overnight attack on Kyiv that killed at least six people and injured 13.

Rustem Umerov thanked President Trump.

We appreciate the productive and constructive meetings held in Geneva between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations, as well as President Trump’s steadfast efforts to end the war,” Rustem Umerov, Secretary of National Security and Defense wrote on X. “Our delegations reached a common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva. We now count on the support of our European partners in our further steps.”

President Zelensky will come to DC to complete the deal.