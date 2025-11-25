DOGE Is Gone, Isn’t Gone, Now Incorporated

The White House on Monday responded to a report from Reuters over the weekend that said DOGE has ended. The title of the Reuters article, Exclusive: DOGE ‘doesn’t exist’ with eight months left on its charter, was clickbait.

It included a quote from Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor that DOGE “doesn’t exist” with eight months left to go before it is officially disbanded.

Misleading

In a post on X on Sunday, Kupor disputed the Reuters headline that DOGE is nonexistent and suggested it was misleading. The article, he wrote, had crafty editing and “spliced my full comments across paragraphs” to “create a grabbing headline.”

“The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under [the United States Digital Service],” he stated. “But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse; re-shaping the federal workforce; making efficiency a first-class citizen; etc. DOGE catalyzed these changes” inside agencies along with the Office of Personnel Management and Office of Management and Budget, he said.

Good editing by @reuters – spliced my full comments across paragraphs 2/3 to create a grabbing headline The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under @USDS. But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse;… — Scott Kupor (@skupor) November 23, 2025

Kupor, in his post, also included a Nov. 21 OPM news release that stressed the federal government is focused on “maximum efficiency” in terms of hiring and firing staff.

The department’s website hasn’t posted news of new cuts since August, but it remains active on X.

The official DOGE handle bragged on Sunday that DOGE workers had eliminated or narrowed 78 “wasteful” contracts worth $1.9 billion. The slashed contracts included a $616,000 IT contract paid by the Health and Human Services Department for “social media monitoring platform subscription,” and a $4.3 million IRS contract for “Inflation Reduction Act transformation project management support”.

President Trump doesn’t mention it much anymore. That is probably because it has become a flashpoint that Democrats use against him.

Mr. Kupor said DOGE “catalyzed” spending changes in the government that the agencies, along with the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget, will institutionalize.

As per President Trump’s executivr order, Mr. Kupor said the goal is to “not to focus on the raw number of full-time employees, but rather to focus on great service delivery with maximum efficiency.”

Mr. Kupor said the agency has exceeded Mr. Trump’s target goal of reducing the federal government by four jobs for every new person hired.