UK’s Betrayal of the US Under Keir Starmer

The UK and Lloyd’s of London are impediments to shipping and the global markets. They are pulling insurance from ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and when President Trump offered insurance backing them, Lloyd’s threatened to withdraw completely. Additionally, Keir Starmer would not allow the US to use its bases; Starmer is giving away Chagos Island to a CCP ally. Additionally, the UK won’t seize the $150 million in assets the ayatollah owns in London.

Lloyds has a centuries-long monopoly, and they make money from playing both sides, says General Holt in the clip.

Holt said the British elite do it because they profit from it. Who brought the Shah to Iran? Who brought the ayatollah to Iran when the Shah wouldn’t play ball? That was England and France. The UK wouldn’t provide intelligence on Venezuela because it was protecting all the money the cartels gave it.

Lloyds of London

John Konrad V, a sea captain and shipbuilder, explained London’s global insurance market on X.

“London isn’t just a financial center; it’s the center of global insurance. Lloyd’s underwrites ~40% of the world’s marine cargo. The ship sinks, the port gets bombed, the canal gets blocked, and the bill lands in London. This is why the UK punches above its weight. Not the Royal Navy. Not diplomacy. Insurance. Control insurance, control trade. And London doesn’t just control the 90% of global trade that moves by sea. Lloyds and the London market are major insurers of almost everything: skyscrapers, factories, ports, satellites, and entire supply chains. You can’t participate in public markets or raise large amounts of capital without insurance.

“Now, the normal playbook for war risk is repricing, not cancellation. Canceling coverage entirely is a massive escalation in underwriting posture. It signals something beyond risk; it signals uncertainty so deep the underwriter can’t even price it. The question everyone should be asking: why? Why not just jack up premiums and make a fortune off the crisis like they did in the Black Sea off Ukraine? To answer that, you have to understand WHY London has maintained a stranglehold on global insurance while losing nearly every submarket related to ships. The answer: better intelligence.”

Konrad believes that intelligence flows from MI6 to Lloyd’s. Since Starmer decided to sell Diego Garcia for no good reason, the anger in DC has been palpable. The communications between Langley and London have gone dark, or at least throttled. It means every company globally that is insured through London is at risk, since they will be flying blind also.

Konrad cites insurance costs as the reason for the policy cancellations. He believes that it signals a global economic disaster. Is he correct or is Gen. Holt Either way, it’s about the money.

UK…a Sad Ending

We spent trillions fighting wars that saved you. And you hold the chokepoints. If the UK had continued insurance policies, the US would have backed them, but they wouldn’t do it. Starmer is giving Diego Garcia away to a Chinese Communist Party client state. Our critically important base is on that island (Chagos), which they are giving away.

The UK built Israel to guard the Suez Canal. Now the foreign secretary threatens to arrest their Prime Minister.

Iran hit the UK’s base in Cyprus. They didn’t have one warship in the Mediterranean. Spain got there first. Spain.

You gave up Hong Kong but backed Taiwan. Now you’re letting China build the largest embassy in Europe on top of London’s fiber-optic cables.

The US gave the Brits the Five Eyes, and they used it against us.

Brits gave Beijing a SIGINT platform in the heart of the city. The Brits took away the border in Gibraltar, and now the Spanish run the border checks. Brits lost South Africa but kept the Falklands, so we can overfly the Magellan Strait. The Falklands is unprotected. The UK, Australia, and New Zealand have no way to protect themselves militarily.

We can’t buy Greenland, so who will protect it?

Lloyds never canceled in the 1980s, not ever, but now they do. They won’t cover ships going through the Strait, even though we would back them up. And the world blames the US. Without the US, you can’t survive, Starmer.