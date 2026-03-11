ICE Houston Arrested 414 Illegal Alien Child Sex Offenders

In the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston arrested 414 criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of child sex offenses.

The 414 individuals, all men, were primarily from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Colombia. They collectively accounted for 761 child sex offenses and 525 other criminal offenses, including homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

They ruin children’s lives. These are only the sex offenders.

A few real-life examples:

Juan Leonardo Garcia Ibarra (Mexico, 48): Arrested April 4, 2025, after 12 illegal reentries; convicted of sexual indecency with a child, aggravated assault, cruelty toward a child, DWI, and felony illegal reentry. Deported April 7, 2025, Fox News.

Alex Samuel Lara Diaz (Honduras, 35): Previously deported, convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a minor; wanted in Honduras for homicide. Deported Dec. 13, 2025, ICE.

Gabriel Julio Lopez-Velazquez (Mexico, 25): Convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, aggravated assault, and multiple illegal entries; deported April 10, 2025, ICE.

Milton Alexander Magana Fuentes (El Salvador): Convicted of sexual indecency with a minor and failure to register as a sex offender, Yahoo.

Luis Mario Monsalve Chaux (Colombia): Convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material, burglary, and larceny, Yahoo.

ICE ERO Houston Acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez said the arrests were part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration and child exploitation, noting that “parents across Southeast Texas can sleep a little better tonight knowing that these pedophiles and child rapists are no longer a threat to their children.”

Thank you, ICE.

Imagine how well things would go if Houston Democrats cooperated. They don’t want their criminals captured, apparently.

BREAKING – Houston Democrat officials are refusing to cooperate with ICE to deport three illegal Salvadorans arrested in a sting after using a dating app to lure girls aged 14 to 16 to traffic them. pic.twitter.com/CsJUTMdmTH — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 27, 2025

Among other crimes, ICE Houston is arresting a shocking number of drunk drivers who are here illegally. However, if they don’t respect our immigration laws, why would they respect our driving laws?