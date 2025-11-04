UN Chief Tells COP30 Attendees to Bring Cash, $1.3T Annually

Communist Director of the UN, Antonio Guterres, is demanding attendees come with their radical emissions plans.

Governments arriving at COP30 must have plans to slash emissions, deliver “climate justice” by mobilizing $1.3 trillion annually in “climate finance” for developing countries and double adaptation funding to at least $40 billion this year.

He’s serious.

NOW – UN Chief Antonio Guterres says Governments arriving at COP30 must have plans to slash emissions, deliver “climate justice” by mobilizing $1.3 trillion annually in “climate finance” for developing countries and double adaptation funding to at least $40 billion this year. pic.twitter.com/Q12mn1xEp0 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 4, 2025

Meanwile, as Christians are slaughtered in Sudan and Nigeria, Pope Leo is lighting up the statue of Christ the Redeemer in blue in honor of the COP30 climate summit. He’s dragging Christ into this.

Propped up for all to see is a picture of him blessing the big ice cube.

MORE – Christ the Redeemer statue is now illuminated in blue for the COP30 climate summit. pic.twitter.com/OgruIk11Wu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 3, 2025

The climate is changing and we can’t do a darn thing about it because the science is not settled. We know nothing.