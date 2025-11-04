Nix Sliwa and Mumdumi, Vote Cuomo

President Trump came out this week and told New Yorkers a vote for Curtis Sliwa is a vote for Zohran Mamdani. He told them to vote for Andrew Cuomo. He said the same thing Michael Savage said, “I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other… but if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m going to pick the bad Democrat all the time.”

“I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other… but if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m going to pick the bad Democrat all the time.” President Trump with the most important message for New Yorkers ahead of Tuesday pic.twitter.com/XzyBQnEbJz — Jessica Anderson (@JessAnderson2) November 3, 2025

Elon Musk said the same and called him Mumdumi. Someone put up a community note explaining Elon deliberately misspelled his name. For real, someone felt the need to do that.

Remember to vote tomorrow in New York! Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2025

I hope people listen, and vote for Cuomo. I have never had a kind word for Andrew and I dislike him for releasing criminals and cop killers and the things he did to the elderly during COVID. However, do you know what’s worse? A Communist Islamist who plans to take us over and remake us is worse. Zohran hates capitalism and the Muslim Brotherhood will tell him what to do. These are the people he hangs with.

Leaked footage shows Zohran Mamdani at a private event full of masked attendees with a red bandana covering his face screaming: “We need to remake the state in the image of our people!” This is the real Zohran Mamdani. You’re all being played. pic.twitter.com/7fty88usFX — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 21, 2025

We didn’t have a good candidate in the race. While Curtis would be good on law and order, he has never handled a huge budget. While I don’t blame him for Mamdani’s rise or win, if he wins, if three quarters of the people who voted for Trump turn away from Curtis and vote Cuomo, Cuomo will win.

Curtis shouldn’t have run again. He was forty points behind Eric Adams the last time he ran. He’s a horrible campaigner with a lot of skeletons in his closet. For example (Curtis admitted to this):

Now, I realize some people think they can’t go against their standards as does Rudy Giuliani who is paid by Sliwa as an advisor. However, what are the ethics of letting a Communist Islamist take over.

Curtis has said many times that he is not a conservative and barely fits into the Republican party. Curtis spent his campaign screaming and talking about animals, saying little against Mumdumi.

This is a serious and dangerous situation. If I have to choose between a corrupt old time Democrat or a corrupt Communist Islamist, I’ll choose the old time Democrat.

The Communist Islamist in Minneapolis, Mussab Ali might win in Jersey City, in Virgina, Spanberger’s Lt. Gov. is a Communist Islamist and her AG wanted to see children dead, and Paterson is already fully Islamicized and Communist like Dearborn.

Zohran is funded by Islamist money:

New York watch this before you vote Zohran Mamdani is funded by “Muslim Money” His largest financial backers are labeled a terrorist organization in the United Arab Emirates. There is a bill in front of Congress right now to designate them a terrorist organization in America… pic.twitter.com/Co9pbeTaGq — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 4, 2025

