Nix Sliwa and Mumdumi, Vote Cuomo

President Trump came out this week and told New Yorkers a vote for Curtis Sliwa is a vote for Zohran Mamdani. He told them to vote for Andrew Cuomo. He said the same thing Michael Savage said, “I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other… but if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m going to pick the bad Democrat all the time.”

Elon Musk said the same and called him Mumdumi. Someone put up a community note explaining Elon deliberately misspelled his name. For real, someone felt the need to do that.

I hope people listen, and vote for Cuomo. I have never had a kind word for Andrew and I dislike him for releasing criminals and cop killers and the things he did to the elderly during COVID. However, do you know what’s worse? A Communist Islamist who plans to take us over and remake us is worse. Zohran hates capitalism and the Muslim Brotherhood will tell him what to do. These are the people he hangs with.

We didn’t have a good candidate in the race. While Curtis would be good on law and order, he has never handled a huge budget. While I don’t blame him for Mamdani’s rise or win, if he wins, if three quarters of the people who voted for Trump turn away from Curtis and vote Cuomo, Cuomo will win.

Curtis shouldn’t have run again. He was forty points behind Eric Adams the last time he ran. He’s a horrible campaigner with a lot of skeletons in his closet. For example (Curtis admitted to this):

Now, I realize some people think they can’t go against their standards as does Rudy Giuliani who is paid by Sliwa as an advisor. However, what are the ethics of letting a Communist Islamist take over.

Curtis has said many times that he is not a conservative and barely fits into the Republican party. Curtis spent his campaign screaming and talking about animals, saying little against Mumdumi.

This is a serious and dangerous situation. If I have to choose between a corrupt old time Democrat or a corrupt Communist Islamist, I’ll choose the old time Democrat.

The Communist Islamist in Minneapolis, Mussab Ali might win in Jersey City, in Virgina, Spanberger’s Lt. Gov. is a Communist Islamist and her AG wanted to see children dead, and Paterson is already fully Islamicized and Communist like Dearborn.

Zohran is funded by Islamist money:

President Trump reaffirmed this morning:

jazzfusionary
jazzfusionary
1 minute ago

Mamdani is a radical Islamist with a communist facade, financed by Nazi Soros. The very worst of all worlds. NYC will die a slow death with Cuomo but at least there’s a chance of resuscitation. With Sliwa staying in he’s killing the city he claims to love.

0
Reply
