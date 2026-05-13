United States of Sin

Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen posted an Axios article that deserves everyone’s attention. The following is a summary.

The United States has sanctioned vice after vice. Vices exact a price. The authors say, “America is quickly becoming Sin Nation. Or, as President Trump put it while discussing prediction markets in the Oval Office last month, “The whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino.”

Weed, gambling, and porn are not only everywhere, but they’re also digitized and spreading rapidly. They have moved past any guardrails. The authors believe regulatory retreats are to blame.

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat notes that in our “more immoral society… as our laws have become less moralistic and more libertarian, addictive behaviors have increased.”

The authors would like to see making sin bad again as something that unites the left and the right. Their article also addresses the AI harm. You can create porn and unhealthy images that look real.

Personally, I think every time we approve of drugs, even pot, porn, and gambling, it affects the children, and vices have no bottom. They are addictive, and once addicted, there is no bottom line. It’s not only God we have lost. People don’t have to believe in God to be moral. Our society is becoming hedonistic, and anything goes. There are many reasons for it, but how do we bring it back? We are going back to our more primitive selves. Not rectifying it will end badly for us. We turn to stone or fall to fire and brimstone.