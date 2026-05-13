Democrats Call to Abolish the Electoral College

Democracy is 51% of the people taking away the rights of the other 49%.

~ Thomas Jefferson

Democrats are going to destroy our Constitution as soon as they have the power to do it. They are sending out promotional emails calling for the abolition of the Electoral College. Doing so undermines an important principle codified in the Constitution: that smaller states deserve a voice. The heavily populated leftist states like New York and California would run the country without it. The Electoral College protects us from mob rule.

Pete Buttigieg’s flyer below is one example. Buttigieg is the son of the now-deceased communist professor. Is Buttigieg a communist? Judge him by his platform.

Depriving smaller states of a voice is not democracy. It’s leftism. Democrat leadership has embraced Islam and Communism. That becomes clearer every day as we watch Zohran reach the pinnacles of power. Is that a direction people want to go in?

Democrats want to abolish the Electoral College so the blue states with their large populations will rule the nation. These are the same people who want to stack the Supreme Court, limit free speech, and regulate and tax us into oblivion as they ban voter ID and open the borders.

Democrats are now sending out promotional emails calling to abolish the electoral college pic.twitter.com/GzAKmEBO6s — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 13, 2026

The Electoral College

The College gives each state “in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct” electors equal to its representation in Congress.

Smaller states would not have any say in the federal government without it.

See all the red on this map below that gave Donald Trump the win in 2016? It would be gone under a democracy. Without the Electoral College, we are no longer a republic. We become a democracy.

The exact opposite of this map would take place without the Electoral College. All the votes of the smaller states would become meaningless. It would not mean every voter has a voice.

Without the Electoral College, we become a mobocracy—a democracy—which James Madison called the “most vile form of government.”

“…democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths,” he wrote.

Democracy leads to mobocracies, the tyranny of the majority, and eventually dictatorship.

Proposals to eliminate the Electoral College ignore that our country was a republic by design, not by accident. Many (most?) states would never have agreed to be ruled by a bare majority in a direct democracy. Subjugating those states would lead to a civil war.

Senate Democrats claim it will “restore democracy.”