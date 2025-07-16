Unspeakable Horror in Syria: Where’s the MSM? UN?

Only Israel and the US are trying to stop the unspeakable horrors taking place in Syria. The world is silent and the media is too busy talking about Epstein to hurt President Trump. The monsters are raping and killing little children in front of their parents.

In recent weeks, ISIS and other terrorists sympathetic to the Syrian Terrorist government, raped and slaughtered Christians and Druze in southern Syria. They are being massacred and their homes burned down.

It’s like October 7 only of a minor Muslim sect and Christians.

Yesterday, there was a massacre in a hospital in Suwayda. In the horrifying clip here, bodies were stacked one on top of the other. It’s an awful scene.

One of the men who was captured said he was sent there by Syria’s Ministry of Defense to exterminate the Druze:

A captured Jolani fighter says their orders were to exterminate the Druze. When asked how many Jolani men were captured or killed, he answered: 200.@MiraMedusa pic.twitter.com/smRbjAjV7A — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 16, 2025

Another report says that 38 homes belonging to Christian families were torched to the ground in Suwayda.

Israel has bombed them to stop the slaughter. Outside of Israel, only the US is working to stop this.

Sec. Rubio Might Have a Truce

Secretary Rubio said, “We have engaged all the parties involved in the clashes in Syria. We have agreed on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end tonight. This will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made and this is what we fully expect them to do.”

Who would think a terrorist government would be a problem? The new Syrian government is orchestrating it or they can’t control their monsters.

.@SecRubio on Syria: “These are historic, longtime rivalries … and it led to an unfortunate situation and a misunderstanding … We’re on our way towards a real de-escalation … In the next few hours, we hope to see some real progress to end what you’ve been seeing.” pic.twitter.com/2cMcnLdDm7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 16, 2025

This is ISIS in Syria

SYRIAN DRUZE REVEAL BRUTAL REGIME VIOLENCE: “They are ISIS, raping and burning women and children. People will die of thirst, we have no water.”

“They are doing to us what they did to you on October 7.” “A five-year-old girl was raped and slaughtered. They kill and rape… pic.twitter.com/vNZvH2KQ4d — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 16, 2025

They are raping and slaughtering tiny little girls in front of their parents.

Why is this not front page news? https://t.co/QRs8BENLwX — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 16, 2025

They are monsters.