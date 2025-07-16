Unspeakable Horror in Syria: Where’s the MSM? UN?

By
M Dowling
-
1
29

Only Israel and the US are trying to stop the unspeakable horrors taking place in Syria. The world is silent and the media is too busy talking about Epstein to hurt President Trump. The monsters are raping and killing little children in front of their parents.

In recent weeks, ISIS and other terrorists sympathetic to the Syrian Terrorist government, raped and slaughtered Christians and Druze in southern Syria. They are being massacred and their homes burned down.

It’s like October 7 only of a minor Muslim sect and Christians.

Yesterday, there was a massacre in a hospital in Suwayda. In the horrifying clip here, bodies were stacked one on top of the other. It’s an awful scene.

One of the men who was captured said he was sent there by Syria’s Ministry of Defense to exterminate the Druze:

Another report says that 38 homes belonging to Christian families were torched to the ground in Suwayda.

Israel has bombed them to stop the slaughter. Outside of Israel, only the US is working to stop this.

Sec. Rubio Might Have a Truce

Secretary Rubio said, “We have engaged all the parties involved in the clashes in Syria. We have agreed on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end tonight. This will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made and this is what we fully expect them to do.”

Who would think a terrorist government would be a problem? The new Syrian government is orchestrating it or they can’t control their monsters.

This is ISIS in Syria

They are raping and slaughtering tiny little girls in front of their parents.

They are monsters.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Popeye
Popeye
15 minutes ago

Peaceful religion? Oh, ok.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz