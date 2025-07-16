Law Enforcement Indicted for Fraud to Keep Illegals Here

Federal investigators have indicted several current and former law enforcement leaders in Louisiana. They allegedly participated in a paid scheme to bypass immigration laws.

This is another way cartels destroy America – pay off law enforcement. We could end up like Mexico where so many police are bought and paid for by cartels.

The alleged scheme involves hundreds of visas. A businessman, three current law enforcement leaders and one former law enforcement leader were arrested this week.

The Feds revealed a 62-count indictment of visa fraud.

They alleged that law enforcement leaders worked with an Oakdale business owner to falsify police reports of armed robberies. The illegal immigrants could then apply for visas, allowing the victims or witnesses to stay in the U.S.

If guilty, it’s a betrayal of their office and they need the book thrown at them. The indicted:

Chandrakant “Lala” Patel of Oakdale, one count conspiracy to commit visa fraud, one count bribery, 24 counts of mail fraud, eight counts of money laundering.

Chad Doyle, Oakdale police chief, one count conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts visa fraud, six counts mail fraud, one count money laundering. Visa fraud (6 counts)

Michael “Freck” Slaney, Oakdale city marshal, one count conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts visa fraud, six counts mail fraud, two counts money laundering.

Glynn Dixon, Forest Hill police chief, one count conspiracy to commit visa fraud; six counts visa fraud, six counts mail fraud, one count money laundering.

Tebo Onishea, former Glenmora police chief, conspiracy to commit visa fraud, six counts visa fraud, six counts mail fraud.

The Feds aren’t accusing the department of corruption, just these men. It’s good to see the FBI focusing on what they are supposed to be doing.