US Army Top Brass in Ukraine as Russia Takes More Land

TMZ reports the US Army top brass are in Ukraine trying to resuscitate the peace talks as Ukraine loses more ground.

Led by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, it includes Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, the commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Gen. Chris Donahue, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer. It is the highest-ranking Trump delegation so far to visit Ukraine.

They will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow.

There are rumors about a peace plan in the works.

Their visit comes on a day that Kyiv continues to lose ground on the battlefield, Russia carried out one of its deadliest strikes on western Ukraine. At the same time, Zelensky’s administration is embroiled in a scandal of fraud and embezzlement.

Zelensky and Trump “have already agreed to stop the conflict along the existing lines of engagement, and there are agreements on granting security guarantees,” according to the BBC.

The Trump administration has signaled to Zelensky “that Ukraine must accept a U.S.-drafted framework to end the war,” Reuters wrote.

Zelensky, meanwhile, was meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara to talk about a potential peace plan fo some reason.

President Trump claims the peace plan is coming along.

Word has it that this is the plan he would agree to:

Then there is this:

