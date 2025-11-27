Afghan Illegal Migrant Is the Alleged Shooter of National Guardsmen

Authorities said that two National Guard soldiers deployed to Washington as part of President Trump’s crime crackdown were shot in a targeted attack by an illegal migrant from Afghanistan. Two U.S. officials said the suspect has been identified as an Afghan national.

The radical screamed “Allahu Akabar!”

Julio Rosas wrote on X:

LE source in D.C. tells me the National Guardsmen shooting suspect is an Afghan national who used a revolver.

A National Guardsman, who was not armed with a firearm, used a pocket knife to stab the suspect. Another Guardsman responded to the gunfire and shot the suspect multiple times.

The suspect reportedly shouted, "Allahu Akbar!"

The two armed soldiers, who were patrolling the streets when the suspect launched his rampage, were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who came to US in the 2021 withdrawal is believed to be the shooter.

In other words, he’s a 29-year-old Muslim who should never have been allowed in. Biden didn’t have a proper vetting process for Afghans. He let anyone in and Afghanistan is one of the worst countries for terrorists.

According to Fox News, Afghan National Guard shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal is an illegal migrant let in under Biden and Mayorkas’ “Operation Allies Welcome.” He was allowed to come with a “visa” – then he overstayed it.

After Lakanwal shot the two Guardsmen, a third Guardsman stationed nearby rushed in and took Lakanwal down.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters Wednesday afternoon it was a “targeted shooting” in which one individual “appeared to target these guardsmen.” The shooting, described as an “ambush,” erupted near Farragut Square in Northwest DC, a bustling area filled with retail stores and restaurants.

Five hundred more National Guard will be sent to D.C. as a result of this attack.

The Democrat Media Responds

Democrats have their talking points set up. It’s Trump’s fault.

This New Yorker writer has a most ridiculous argument. She’s blaming Trump for deploying them to protect ICE and the people in DC.

It’s not the fault of the person who deployed them for a terrorist shooting two Guardsmen. We do find blame, however, with the people who encourage violence and chaose while allowing dangerous people into the country.

This is so tragic, so unnecessary, these poor guardsmen should never have been deployed. I live in DC and watched as they had virtually nothing to do but pick up trash. It was for political show and at what a cost. https://t.co/ABkOHNHAvG — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) November 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Democrats are gearing up to turn the tables, attempting to make the National Guard the oppressors.

MSNow reporter Ken Dilanian justified the shooting of two National Guardsmen in D.C. ABC described the Guardsmen as flashpoints.

BREAKING – Ken Dilanian justifies the shooting of two National Guardsmen in DC. Dilanian: “There’s a lot of controversy right now with ICE, who are also wearing uniforms and masks. Some Americans might object to that, and apparently this shooting has happened.” What a sick man pic.twitter.com/yNqhKzmJas — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 26, 2025