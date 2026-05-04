US Blew Up Gunboats While Escorting Ships After Iran Launched Missiles

Project Freedom is underway. The US took two ships through earlier today, before Iran started shooting. The U.S. blew up six IRGC gunboats and deflected missiles after Tehran launched “multiple cruise missiles, drones, and small boats” at American Navy ships and commercial vessels, US Central Command said.

President Trump said, “Iran just made a big mistake, the biggest mistake in its history.” He’s likely going to bomb them again.

Several non-mainstream reports, including one from Iran International (a Saudi Arabian outlet), are coming in saying the US destroyed six Iranian gunboats.

‼️‼️🇺🇲🇮🇷 BREAKING | According to the commander of the US Central Command, at the moment of preventing attacks on ships, 6 Iranian boats were destroyed. Video is made Grok AI pic.twitter.com/GVACTRdEyS — Visioner (@visionergeo) May 4, 2026

CENTCom has brought two ships through the Hormuz Strait. Iran claims the US fled when Iran fired warning shots.

Iran’s IRGC sent out this warning this afternoon.

US military fired and destroyed 6 Iranian small boats this morning It is clear now what has happened for the ceasefire to breakdown today between the US-IRAN:

Iran begins launching missiles toward the Gulf and attacking more boats, US airforce and navy now engaging targets. https://t.co/z5m25SoBYz — Muhammed Faisal (@Intl_Mediatior) May 4, 2026

Iran put up a video of a surface-to-air missile firing to prove the US didn’t destroy all their capabilities.

Iran targeted the UAE last night.

🇦🇪🇮🇷 The UAE has strongly condemned Iran’s attacks tonight. They also state they have the “full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks.” The UAE has been absorbing Iranian strikes since February 28. 537 ballistic missiles, 2,256 drones, 26 cruise missiles intercepted… https://t.co/eVzyloSS4r pic.twitter.com/NkdGxf6seb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 4, 2026

The report that US ships were struck appears to be untrue.