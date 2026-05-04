Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home US Blew Up Gunboats While Escorting Ships After Iran Launched Missiles

US Blew Up Gunboats While Escorting Ships After Iran Launched Missiles

By
M Dowling
-
0
44

Project Freedom is underway. The US took two ships through earlier today, before Iran started shooting. The U.S. blew up six IRGC gunboats and deflected missiles after Tehran launched “multiple cruise missiles, drones, and small boats” at American Navy ships and commercial vessels, US Central Command said.

President Trump said, “Iran just made a big mistake, the biggest mistake in its history.” He’s likely going to bomb them again.

Several non-mainstream reports, including one from Iran International (a Saudi Arabian outlet), are coming in saying the US destroyed six Iranian gunboats.

CENTCom has brought two ships through the Hormuz Strait. Iran claims the US fled when Iran fired warning shots.

Iran’s IRGC sent out this warning this afternoon.

Iran put up a video of a surface-to-air missile firing to prove the US didn’t destroy all their capabilities.

Iran targeted the UAE last night.

The report that US ships were struck appears to be untrue.

Previous articleThere Is No Way to Vote Out Sen. Thune
Next articleTreasury Secretary: Iranian Leaders Have Fled or Are in Hiding
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.