Treasury Secretary: Iranian Leaders Have Fled or Are in Hiding

Sec. Scott Bessent told Fox News hosts this morning that Iranian leaders have fled or are in hiding. He is watching their financials to determine how they are dealing with the war.

“I think the Iranians are starting to believe their own propaganda. The Iranians do not have control of the Strait—we have absolute control over the Strait!”

“Just to be clear, the leadership is hunkered down in bunkers all over the country. I don’t think they know what’s going on! Their Navy is not a Navy anymore. It’s a band of pirates. They are trying to cut off international freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. And the US is opening that up. This is a humanitarian effort.”

“I had numerous countries come up to me, some of the poorest, some of the most vulnerable, and ask us to do this because it’s not only energy that’s in there; it’s fertilizer, it’s food transport, it’s LPG for the more than a billion people in India used to cook.”