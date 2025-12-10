US Seizes Oil Tanker Off Venezuela

The U.S. has seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, President Trump said Wednesday, escalating tensions between the two countries. The president said he assumes the U.S. will keep the oil.

Bloomberg first reported the oil tanker seizure. The president commented during a roundtable meeting at the White House, saying the tanker was “seized for a very good reason.”

“As you probably know, we’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large,” he said. “Largest one ever seized, actually. And other things are happening, so you’ll be seeing that later and you’ll be talking about that later with some other people.”

When asked by a reporter what would happen to the oil on the ship, Mr. Trump responded, “Well, we keep it, I guess,” adding, “I assume we’re going to keep the oil.”

The president declined to say who owns the oil tanker, and didn’t provide further details.

Expect retaliatory actions.