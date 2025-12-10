US Seizes Oil Tanker Off Venezuela

By
M Dowling
-
4
23

The U.S. has seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, President Trump said Wednesday, escalating tensions between the two countries. The president said he assumes the U.S. will keep the oil.

Bloomberg first reported the oil tanker seizure. The president commented during a roundtable meeting at the White House, saying the tanker was “seized for a very good reason.”

“As you probably know, we’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large,” he said. “Largest one ever seized, actually. And other things are happening, so you’ll be seeing that later and you’ll be talking about that later with some other people.”

When asked by a reporter what would happen to the oil on the ship, Mr. Trump responded, “Well, we keep it, I guess,” adding, “I assume we’re going to keep the oil.”

The president declined to say who owns the oil tanker, and didn’t provide further details.

Expect retaliatory actions.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

Venezuela owes us billions for invading with with its criminals and drug cartels. It should be punished.

Look at this fake AG Bondi ham it up. The DOJ has no real role in the matter, but she can send out a message and play hero. She gives her precious FBI top billing.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

Drug boats it is obvious why they are stopping them, but an oil tanker…

What am I missing here ?

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
55 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

Maybe the drugs? And then the boat is used for criminal activity so it is forfeited to DEA?

M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
3 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

The tanker was transporting sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. Trump’s trying to pressure Maduro.

