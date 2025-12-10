The Democrat Affordability Crisis That Republicans Don’t Talk About

Even though Democrats caused an affordability crisis, they claim they will make everything affordable. They say that one word – affordability – helped Zohran Mamdani win his election and those of more than 20 politicians in special elections across the country.

The problem for Republicans is that they do not know how to message the way Democrats do. Republicans sit back and watch the media and Democrats run away with the lies and win the argument. Democrats take claim to making groceries, cars, homes, and everything affordable.

Statistics via Jeff Crouere:

At the end of President Donald Trump’s first term:

Mortgage interest rates were at a historic “50-year low,” averaging 2.16% for 15-year mortgages and 2.65% for 30-year mortgages.

In January 2021, the inflation rate was also incredibly low, at only 1.4%.

As President Trump was leaving in January of 2021, “real average weekly earnings” increased 6.3% over the previous year.

Biden came in and massively increased the size of government. That included costs such as those incurred by the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Chips and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act, which featured pie-in-the-sky “climate change” proposals from the absurd “Green New Deal.”

The Biden administration added $8.4 trillion to the national debt during its four years of wild spending. This level was $600 billion more than President Trump added to the national debt in his first term, which included the extraordinary spending that was used to respond to the COVID pandemic.

All of this caused inflation which reached 9.1%, the highest increase since November, 1981.

Over the four horrific years of the Biden administration, the cumulative increase in inflation was 21.2%. During the same period, earnings rose by only 19.4%.

Credit card debt soared and became another bubble.

As a result of inflation, the Federal Reserve dramatically increased interest rates. By October of 2023, mortgage rates reached 7.8%, the highest level in 23 years and approximately 3X higher than at the end of the first Trump term.

President Trump inherited this mess, and Democrats are now blaming them for the economic drain they caused.

During President Trump’s current term, the economic numbers are solid. The current inflation rate is only 3%. Drug costs are down, gas is under $2 in some states and under $3 in others. Eggs and other groceries are down.

President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill has included cuts with no tax on tips and overtime, and increases in the child tax credit. That begins in January.

Republicans will soon present an alternative to Obamacare, which is every bit the failure predicted it would be. The effect of the Big Beautiful bill, tax cuts, and churning up energy will begin to take effect next year.