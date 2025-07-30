US Shipbuilding Is a Mess

There is $43 billion in the big, beautiful allocated for shipbuilding, but with people leaving, and all the changes under the Trump administration, they don’t know who is going to do what.

Additionally, due to how funds are allocated, there might not be any money for the frigates, which are vitally important.

Due to circumstances, it’s taking 10-12 years to build ships. It will take eight years to get the Enterprise up and running. There is no way to run 11 fleets if it takes a decade to build a ship.

It gets worse from there.