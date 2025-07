Donald Trump is advertising for ICE agents on TruthSocial. And according to Border Czar Tom Homan, they are flooding recruitment offices.

Tom Homan reveals he had to shut down his LinkedIn because so many people want to work for ICE. Former agents were even coming out of retirement after the signing bonus was offered. The recruitment offices are swamped.

The government is offering six figures.

He explains the recruiting success in this clip and also describes the type of people we are deporting.