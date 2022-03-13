US Video Journalist Killed in Ukraine

American journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud was shot and killed in a combat zone near Kyiv, Ukraine. The local police chief made the announcement on Sunday.

Andrey Nebitov, who heads the National Police in the Kyiv region, accused Russian troops of killing Renaud in Irpin, Kyiv.

The town has been the target of heavy shelling by Russian forces over the past week.

“A 51-year-old world-renowned media correspondent was shot in Irpin today,” Nebitov wrote on Facebook, adding that “another journalist is injured.”

Nebitov also shared photos of Mr. Renaud’s bloodied body, his U.S. passport, and his press badge labeled The New York Times.

The New York Times issued a statement of sorrow at the news. They also said he wasn’t working on anything for the Times.

‼️ ТЕРМІНОВО‼️В Ірпені російські окупанти щойно розстріляли міжнародних журналістів New York Times! Один вбитий, один поранений. Зараз правоохоронці намагаються вивезти потерпілого з зони бойових дій. pic.twitter.com/JFQBnTaA69 — Поліція Київщини (@police_kyiv_obl) March 13, 2022

"He's been shot and left behind": U.S. journalist Juan Arredondo describes the moment he and Brent Renaud came under attack by Russian forces at a checkpoint in Irpin, Ukraine, on Sunday. Renaud was shot and killed. https://t.co/BmzIVT54TR pic.twitter.com/NvtYZ1lgM4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 13, 2022

NYT on the death of Brent Renaud: “…he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine…he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago.” — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) March 13, 2022

Related