US Video Journalist Killed in Ukraine

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

American journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud was shot and killed in a combat zone near Kyiv, Ukraine. The local police chief made the announcement on Sunday.

Andrey Nebitov, who heads the National Police in the Kyiv region, accused Russian troops of killing Renaud in Irpin, Kyiv.

The town has been the target of heavy shelling by Russian forces over the past week.

“A 51-year-old world-renowned media correspondent was shot in Irpin today,” Nebitov wrote on Facebook, adding that “another journalist is injured.”

Nebitov also shared photos of Mr. Renaud’s bloodied body, his U.S. passport, and his press badge labeled The New York Times.

The New York Times issued a statement of sorrow at the news. They also said he wasn’t working on anything for the Times.


