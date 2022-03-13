‘Terrorist’ Is Redefined And You Could Be One

The working group on terrorism has completed their work and has come up with their new view of terrorism. The DNI, DOJ, and DHS all worked together to determine a definition and the groups that would be included.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas allows millions of anonymous people, including cartels with drugs and sex traffickers to pour into the country. He is breaking the law, but he helps to decide who is a terrorist.

Terrorists could well be a person(s) who questions the 2020 election, doesn’t like CRT, doesn’t accept the Fauci-Walensky-Pfizer Cov dictums.

Naturally, the grossly exaggerated riot on January 6th was strongly considered in their report. Leftists get to decide history and your future.

TERRORISTS AS DETERMINED BY BIDENISTAS

A March 2021 unclassified threat assessment prepared by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Department of Justice, and DHS, noted that domestic violent extremists “who are motivated by a range of ideologies and galvanized by recent political and societal events in the United States pose an elevated threat to the Homeland in 2021.”

The assessment pointed to newer “sociopolitical developments such as narratives of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence” that “will almost certainly spur some [domestic violent extremists] [sic] to try to engage in violence this year.”

That means parents who disagree with the government and people who don’t think 81 million people are dumb enough to vote for an imbecile and his imbecilic vice president are potential terrorists. If you don’t abide by the medical tyrants, you could be a terrorist.

Basically, this politicized leftist definition changes the way we look at terrorism. The Left wants us to fear our very own citizens.

Don’t say too much about abortion either. And if you have any thoughts of saying anything that could be interpreted as racist, you are probably a terrorist. White people and Christians are excluded, no doubt.

Democrats ruin everything and now they’ve ruined the definition of a “terrorist’ for political advantage

The four categories of terrorists are so vague as to include whoever they say they include. Friday’s report failed to identify specific extremist groups by name, except for militias, but sorted allegations into the following categories:

racially or ethnically motivated domestic violent extremism

animal rights/environmental-related domestic violent extremism

abortion-related domestic violent extremism

anti-government/anti-authority domestic violent extremism

all other domestic terrorism-related threats

Many of us are disgusted with Republicans but they are our only hope. This is too serious to let these Democrats win. They will cheat so we need a huge turnout for the GOP. Hold your nose and vote. It’s a vote against the authoritarian Democrats.

Meanwhile, Mayorkas is destroying the USA we knew and will never know again, but it is what 81 million people voted for. We say that because we are not allowed to question the vote. The mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, changes in laws, unsecured Zuckerboxes all secured the election as far as Bidenistas are concerned.

