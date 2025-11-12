Utah Loses a Congressional Seat Due to Judicial Tyranny

As reported, Utah made a mistake establishing a commission for congressional seats. It took the power from the elected politicians and handed it over to judges.

The leftist judges control much of what is going on in the state. A case in point, a judge just overturned the GOP congressional map and forced a Democrat map instead.

BREAKING: Judicial Activism in Utah A judge just OVERTURNED the GOP-passed congressional map in deep-red Utah — and forced a Democrat-favored map instead. Translation:

A judge just handed Democrats a seat in a state Trump won by nearly 30 points. They can’t win elections, so… pic.twitter.com/zQQdjUn5ob — Tony Lane (@TonyLaneNV) November 11, 2025

The following explanation is from Sen. Lee on September 7th.

Senator Mike Lee went on Charlie Kirk’s podcast to discuss Utah’s electoral system which is under attack by Democrats and their allies in the Utah courts. Democrat judges are turning the Utah votes over to outside commissions. In the end, it reduces voter participation in the electoral system.

In the clip, Mike Lee discusses the process by which Utah voters passed a ballot initiative creating a legislative redistricting commission. He detailed how the Utah legislature amended the law but the courts are now invalidating it.

Lee emphasized the fact that the constitutional requirement for legislative districts should be drawn by the legislature not by an outside Commission. As a result, the process of drawing legislative districts becomes less accountable to voters and judges make the decisions.

He believes the decision is designed to benefit Democrats by making the maps more favorable to them and criticizes the judicial takeover of the political process and its impact on the rule of law.

Lee concluded that this decision is a cheap political victory for Democrats aimed at securing an unfair advantage in Utah.

He believes this is happening because people in Utah have become complacent. They’re so used to winning the governorship and the legislature. He also puts the blame on the media which is the antithesis of what the Utah citizens believe in. It’s not even right of center. The Utah media is left wing. They don’t have conservative print media.

Lee was right and it has happened. They lost a seat in a state Trump won by 30 points.

Read the entire article here.