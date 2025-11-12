JFK’s Bolshevik Son Will Run for Jerry Nadler’s Seat

Caroline Kennedy’s lunatic son Jack Schlossberg, who has repeatedly made a fool of himself on social media, plans to run for Congress. The 32 -year-old will run to replace Representative Jerry Nadler in the 12th district of New York. Unfortunately, in that liberal area, he’s a shoo-in.

His only experience is as an appointed delegate to the Democrat National Convention. He was also appointed by Schumer to a ceremonial position on the America 250 Commission.

Schlossberg has accomplished absolutely nothing in his life accept his online presence. He has 836,000 followers on TikTok and over 724,000 on Instagram where he makes bad comedic videos, attacks Republicans with sarcasm, insults RFK Jr., and tells everyone how handsome he is.

He knows how to get views as the grandson of JFK:

Schlossberg has harshly criticized President Trump and Vice President JD Vance. That is no surprise since his politics is in direct conflict with Republicanism.

He also continuously mocks RFK Jr. and periodically makes fun of his wife Cheryl Hines, insulting her appearance. At one point, he called RFK Jr. a sexual deviant, possible murderer and top public official. He offered to duke it out with him in a locked room.

His spiel shows he will be another typical politician with a line of BS and substance.

“Two hundred and fifty years after America was founded, and our country is at a turning point,” Schlossberg says in the video, which was posted to Instagram. The Daily Beast has contacted the Schlossberg campaign for comment.

“It’s a crisis at every level: a cost-of-living crisis sponsored by the Big Beautiful Bill… It’s a corruption crisis. The president has made almost a billion dollars this year. He’s picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office. It’s cronyism, not capitalism,” he continued.

“It’s a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government. He’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics. The worst part is: It doesn’t have to be this way. And it wasn’t, always.

“We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives.” During the 2026 midterms, in which Schlossberg will be running, all 435 seats in the House will be contested, making it a crucial election for Democrats hoping to wrest some control of the government back from Donald Trump.

He’s a communist nutjob:

“JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg slams cousin and our friend, RFK Jr. for using ‘Camelot’ to spread ‘conspiracy theories’. Nearly every comment on his pathetic video saying Biden was the best president ever, or people telling him what a clown he was.

pic.twitter.com/UsYQLunEVX — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News (@unhealthytruth) July 21, 2023

In a Tuesday interview with The New York Times, Schlossberg said, “There is nothing our party can’t do to address costs of living, corruption and the constitutional crisis that we’re in.”

“But without the control of Congress, there’s almost nothing that we can do.” If elected, Schlossberg would be the only Kennedy to hold elected office following Rep. Joe Kennedy III’s departure from Congress in 2021.

It’s time to dump royal families, including the Kennedys.