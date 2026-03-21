VA Gov. Spamberger’s Awkward Effort to Relate on March Madness

Does Alex Jones have a point in the first clip? Does Spanberger seem like a sports enthusiast to you? Her efforts to connect with voters on March Madness seemed forced, and they didn’t go over well online.

The authoritarian laws and taxes she is heaping on peoplein Virginia are un-American.

For eight years, she was a CIA field agent doing intelligence gathering in the United States and overseas on nuclear proliferation and terror threats. Her ties to the CIA and intelligence gathering should have been enough to turn voters off to her.

I present to you the creature the CIA literally installed in Virginia to destroy the state. She takes fakeness to the level of perfection. She is the female version of Gavin Newsom and she wants to take everything you have…. pic.twitter.com/TKbwn72A2O — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) March 21, 2026

Spanberger’s Systemic Racism

She isn’t one to worry about the Constitution. She will soon sign a bill that discriminates against white men in favor of women and minorities, whether they deserve it or not.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon on Wednesday threatened a lawsuit over a Virginia bill that prioritizes female minority government contractors over white men.

Dhillon posted on X regarding Virginia House Bill 61, writing, “This DEI is DOA. It is illegal and will not survive a court challenge.”

The bill, which would establish the Small SWaM Business Procurement Enhancement Program, was pre-filed last month by state Del. Jeion Ward (D), before the state legislature began its new session last week. “SWaM” stands for Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned business, according to the Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity.

HB 61 requires “that purchases up to $100,000 be set aside for awards to certified small SWaM businesses.”

Far-left Democrats like Spanberger pass un-American bills that are clearly illegal to set a tone, and they get away with it for years before it reaches the Supreme Court. It becomes systemic by the time it’s canceled, and then they ignore the Supreme Court anyway.