Trump Outsmarts Democrats While They Refuse to Fund Airport Security

President Trump is addressing the security issues at the airports caused by Democrats who don’t give a hoot about the safety of Americans. He is sending ICE to provide security.

Democrats refuse to fund Homeland Security, which includes TSA and cybersecurity. ICE is funded through next year. All Democrats care about is stopping the legally elected president from deporting illegal aliens.

Not only will ICE provide security, but they will also arrest and deport any illegal aliens they come across.

This is a brilliant response to the irresponsible Democrats whose only platform is failed far-left ideas, and Trump is terrible.

Trump posted this on Truth Social:

If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia, who have totally destroyed, with the approval of a corrupt Governor, Attorney General, and Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, the once Great State of Minnesota. I look forward to seeing ICE in action at our Airports.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Chuck Schumer has caused multiple airports nationwide to have ridiculous TSA lines; now LaGuardia Airport is stretching out to the parking lot. Check out the line here. Thank a Democrat!

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk offers to help cover TSA salaries during the shutdown, aiming to ease hardship for agents. "TSA are reporting not being able to pay for basics like gas, rent and food! Nearly 400 nationwide have quit."pic.twitter.com/ZpSvDbqrJ3 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 21, 2026

Schumer has tried to blame Trump for this with lies and twisted logic.

“If you want to open up TSA, vote yes tomorrow… Republicans are saying, unless you pass ICE as is… we’re not going to help TSA workers get paid,” Schumer said.

However, the administration has to fund ICE and protect internal security. They can’t stop securing our nation from illegal alien criminals and terrorists because they are part of their voting bloc. If the money goes to TSA, they can’t protect us from terrorists working internally.

Schumer will do anything to stop deportations, and if the administration did what Schumer wants, it would fall on the president.

The sabotage is solely the Democrats’ fault.