Van Jones Warns NYC About Zohran’s “Character Switch”

Van Jones has warned New York City over Zohran Mamdani’s “character switch” during his victory speech.

During CNN‘s live coverage of the elections on Tuesday night, Jones claimed Mamdani was a lot warmer and friendlier on the campaign trail and in interviews than he was during his victory speech.

Warm No More

“I think the Mamdani that we saw in the campaign trail, who was a lot more calm, who was a lot warmer, who was a lot more embracing, was not present in that speech,” Jones stated. “And I think that Mamdani is the one you need to hear from tonight. There are a lot of people trying to figure out, can I get on this train with him or not? Is he going to include me? Is he going — is he — is he going to be more of a class warrior even in office? I think he missed a chance tonight to open up and bring more people into the tent. I think his tone was sharp. I think he was using the microphone in a way that he was almost yelling. And that’s not the Mamdani that we’ve seen on Tiktok and the great interviews and stuff like that.”

Jones said the mayor-elect missed a chance to try to unify the city and bring more people in. He said many New York City residents are worried that Mamdani won’t work in their best interest.

Mamdani pointedly said he refuses to apologize for his Democrat socialist [communist] ideology.

Jones stated that Mamdani’s rhetoric was sharp instead of welcoming.

