Trending on X: Repeal the 19th Amendment

Repeal the 19th Amendment is trending on X, after it became known that young, white liberal women voted stupidly yesterday.

After it became known that young lefty women voted overwhelmingly for the commie Islamist in New York City, men and women began posting about repealing the 19th Amendment. Obviously, they’re not serious.

It’s the radical women’s rights types and the purple-hairs who are the problem. They think they’re fighting for rights they already have. They are of the insufferable, know-nothing crowd.

They also helped get weirdos elected in Virginia. Virginia’s top law enforcement officer had happy thoughts of dead children because he was politically opposed to the father of the children. He also pleasantly envisioned dead police to teach them a lesson though he denied the latter. The young white lefty women will vote for anyone with a D in front of their name because they put partisanship over what is best for the state and the country.

Women will happily wear a burqa in New York City, provided their still allowed to murder their babies.

Eventually, you'll agree with us that it's time to repeal the 19th Amendment, and it may be sooner rather than later.

I've said it before and I'll say it again. Women are the problem.

White liberal women have almost ruined this country.

White liberal women have almost ruined this country.

They make me want to repeal the 19th Amendment. Today. Also, why do they have to make songs to highlight their asinine behavior? "Hey, everyone! Sing my Commie jingle with me!" I have second-hand embarrassment.

Repeal the 19th !!! I'm a woman and I have a teeth grinding hatred for my lefty counterparts.