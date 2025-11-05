Trending on X: Repeal the 19th Amendment

By
M Dowling
-
0
4
Multiracial women doing demonstration for female rights on city street.

Repeal the 19th Amendment is trending on X, after it became known that young, white liberal women voted stupidly yesterday.

After it became known that young lefty women voted overwhelmingly for the commie Islamist in New York City, men and women began posting about repealing the 19th Amendment. Obviously, they’re not serious.

It’s the radical women’s rights types and the purple-hairs who are the problem. They think they’re fighting for rights they already have. They are of the insufferable, know-nothing crowd.

They also helped get weirdos elected in Virginia. Virginia’s top law enforcement officer had happy thoughts of dead children because he was politically opposed to the father of the children. He also pleasantly envisioned dead police to teach them a lesson though he denied the latter. The young white lefty women will vote for anyone with a D in front of their name because they put partisanship over what is best for the state and the country.

