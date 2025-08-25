Vance on Bolton and Peace in Ukraine

About the Search of John Bolton’s house, Vice President JD Vance told Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that the administration is driven by law, not politics. Since then, the NY Post said he is under investigation for stealing highly sensitive secret documents and mailing them to his wife and daughter. If true, it falls under the espionage statutes.

VP JD Vance joined Kristen Welker on Meet the Press and was asked about the FBI’s search of John Bolton’s home. “Unlike the Biden DOJ and the Biden FBI our law enforcement agencies are going to be driven by law, and not by politics.”

About Peace in Ukraine-Russia

“We believe we’ve already seen some significant concessions from both sides, just in the last few weeks,” Vance said in an exclusive interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”Vance also weighed in on a Russian missile strike that hit an electronics factory owned by a U.S.-based company in western Ukraine overnight Thursday.

Asked by moderator Kristen Welker if he was “enraged” by the strike, which the company said injured several workers, Vance pivoted to a criticism of former President Joe Biden.

“I don’t like it,” Vance said of the assault.

“But this is a war, and this is why we want to stop the killing. The Russians have done a lot of things that we don’t like. A lot of civilians have died.

“We’ve condemned that stuff from the get-go and, frankly, President Trump has done more to apply pressure and to apply economic leverage to the Russians, certainly, than Joe Biden did for 3 ½ years, when he did nothing but talk, did nothing to bring the killing to a stop.

“So you asked me what I’m enraged by? What I’m enraged by is the continuation of the war.”

Trump told reporters Friday that he was not happy about the strikes on western Ukraine and indicated that any peace deal between the countries could be weeks away.

“I think over the next two weeks, we’re going to find out which way it’s going to go,” Trump said.

Russia Said Zelensky Rejected Every Principle for Peace

Bill O’Reilly was hawking his book on Cats & Cosby saying he thinks Putin is “certifiable” and “sociopathic” because he is fighting a war to keep NATO off his border. Putin could be certifiable but not wanting his enemy on his border is hardly evidence.