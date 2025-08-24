Bolton Probe: He Stole & Sent Secret Docs to His Family?

The New York Post reports that the raid on John Bolton’s house was the result of him allegedly sending highly sensitive classified documents to his family. They apparently knew about it for a while and finally investigated in 2020 when Bolton’s memoir came out but Biden shut it down.

The FBI raid of former national security adviser John Bolton’s home and office was reportedly due to a federal investigation allegedly sending “highly sensitive” classified documents to his wife and daughter via a private email server while serving during the first Trump administration.

Federal investigators are determining whether Bolton, 76, sent classified information to his family while still in office prior to being dismissed in September 2019, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

“While Bolton was a national security adviser, he was literally stealing classified information, utilizing his family as a cutout,” one senior U.S. official said.

The probe was initially opened in 2020 amid controversy over Bolton’s tell-all memoir “The Room Where It Happened.” However, officials had been “trying to prosecute this case for four years, and the [Biden Justice Department] shut it down,” according to the Post source.

“[Prosecutors] talk about the book [in the warrants] because it’s good color for him already having essentially broken the law,” the source told the Post, “but we’re not prosecuting him for that — absolutely 100% nothing to do with the book.

“All these people have been wrapping their heads around an axle about, ‘Oh, they’re really re-litigating the book?'” the official continued. “The book investigation is over. Who gives a [expletive]?”

If this is true, consider the irony of Bolton saying Trump’s handling of documents [he was allowed to have and declassify] as “very disturbing.