President Trump is trolling again. So, hear ye, hear ye, Venezuela is to become a state before Canada. We want the oil? And what happens to the state of Greenland? The entire thing is not going to happen, and he knows that.

Fox News put up the latest “serious” statement from President Trump, saying he will make Venezuela the 51st state. He makes these statements to annoy the media or make a point about how loved he is or whatever, and hysteria follows.

In the United States, only the U.S. Congress has the constitutional authority to admit a new state into the Union. This power is granted in Article IV, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, which states: “New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union.”

If we could make them a state, we wouldn’t have to deport Tren de Aragua anymore. They’d be free to roam.

This is so funny. Democrats now have something to cry about for the week. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 11, 2026

Back in March, he said the same thing. Ignore it, please.

🚨 President Trump is now floating making Venezuela the 51st state after they DEFEATED America in the World Baseball Classic! “STATEHOOD!” 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ld2njnvm40 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

Venezuela is for Venezuelans, Canada is for Canadians, and Greenland should give us a few more bases. Beyond that, we don’t need to colonize. President Trump sure knows how to rile people up.