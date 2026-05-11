The Horrific Torture & Murder of the White Girl

A 19-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, girl was tied to a bed, raped, and tortured for months. She was then murdered. The White girl, Isabella Mary Alexandria Stroupe, was allegedly, reportedly tortured and killed by a Black man, Thomaz Hamilton, 24. It did not make national news.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police found Isabella Mary Alexandria Stroupe, 19, bound with a tow strap and wearing minimal clothing in the apartment located in the 6600 block of Yateswood Drive, a police affidavit said.

Her ‘boyfriend,’ Thomaz Kenon Hamilton, 24, called 911 to report she stopped breathing. He told police and MEDIC she was inside the apartment where only they lived, the affidavit said. No one else was in the home at the time, Hamilton told police. During an interview with Detective Tuesday, Hamilton said he thought Stroupe died from a heart attack while they had sex, the affidavit said. But police found a knife wrapped in cellophane, clothing, and a mattress, all with suspected blood on them, while searching the apartment. They also found a baseball bat, a sword, and multiple cell phones, some of which were broken apart, according to the affidavit.

Stroupe’s boyfriend, Thomaz Kenon Hamilton, 24, has been arrested. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

An affidavit cited by WBTV, WCNC and The Charlotte Observer revealed that Stroupe was found dead on a bed, where she had allegedly been restrained. Hamilton told investigators that the two of them were having sex when he believed she suffered a heart attack.

However, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office determined that the manner of death was homicide.

Isabella had broken and fractured bones and stab wounds.

The Hindustan Times picked it up, but none of the American national newspapers did.

White lives matter, too.

Imagine if a white boy did this to a black girl.