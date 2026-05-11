Victor Davis Hanson Explains Democrats’ Lethal Strategy to Hold onto Power

Victor Davis Hanson gives a devastating breakdown of the Democrats’ desperate strategy to hold power in the clip below. It should terrify Americans.

The reality of what Democrats want and where they are headed is dreadful. They know people aren’t buying what they are selling, so they are doing the next best thing: tearing the whole system down.

Victor Davis Hanson outlines the problem as only he can:

“And the same is true of critical race theory or critical legal theory or the emphasis and fixations on transgenderism or the Green New Deal.”

“You put it all together, and that message of the Democrats is not appealing. And so, of course, in the short term, their strategy has been, ‘We’re not Donald Trump.’ Donald Trump is a fascist.”

“When they look at these long-term prognoses, they get very angry. And so what is the reaction? Is it to change the agenda to win you over the vote? No. It’s to change the system.”

“And so if you want to know why they want to get rid of the electoral college or why they want the census to count residents that could be here, in many cases, are here illegally, maybe 30 million [probably a lot more]. If you want to know why they want to pack the Supreme Court … it is that their message right now does not appeal to 51%.”

“Their only alternative is to find radical changes in the system of governance to allow their unpopular agenda to be what? De facto popular.”

A good example is the recent Virginia Supreme Court decision. They had to find the referendum to redistrict illegal because it was. Now, Democrats want to fire every Justice and put in drones who will do what they say.

Democrats would rather break the system than fix their failing agenda.

They have made that obvious. Every time they lose, they try to destroy the institution that defeated them. Are these the people who should have a one-party rule? Because they almost have it.